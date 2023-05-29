‘Power Book II: Ghost S3’ gets a streaming date

May 29, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Power Book II: Ghost, the series which is both a sequel and spin-off to Power, is all set for its third season’s Indian premiere. The series will stream on Lionsgate Play from June 2. The sequel will see Tariq St.Patrick played by Michail Rainey Jr stuck at a crossroads between creating an identity for himself and protecting his family. Daunted by his legacy, Tariq will uncover some new truths about his past while trying to cement his future.

Talking about his character Tariq St. Patrick, lead actor Michail Rainey said, “Obviously, the life that Tariq is living has a lot of obstacles. One is he is away from his family. That’s tough for him. Since the beginning of the show, he hasn’t really had anybody to confide in. But now shit is getting real for him and it’s tough. He doesn’t have a sister, he doesn’t have a mom, and he doesn’t have a grandma. That’s definitely a big obstacle for him. The second one is just trying to stay free. Stay out of the legal trouble in this game. Another obstacle is that he is working for someone dangerous this season. He has some really big shoes to fill. Like I said, they killed Mecca, so they have to fill those shoes. We’ll see how that works.”

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series also stars Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Melanie Liburd and Lovell Adams-Gray.