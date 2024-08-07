ADVERTISEMENT

‘Powder’ trailer: Diganth starrer promises a good mix of fun and chaos

Published - August 07, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, ‘Powder’ starring Diganth and Dhanya Ramkumar, hits the screens on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

Diganth in ‘Powder’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The makers of Powderhave released the film’s trailer. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the film is produced by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charan Raj on composing hit tracks in ‘SSE’ and ‘Bheema’: My songs must surprise people

Powder stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar and Sharmiela Mandre in lead roles. The trailer promises a comedy drama with a good mix of fun and chaos.

Diganth’s character is seen interested in Dhanya’s character but he also seems to be smitten by another woman, essayed by Sharmiela. The lead couple (Dhanya and Diganth) possess a container of ‘talcum powder’ (drugs) which could be worth Rs 400 crore. Rangayana Raghu and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, who play two other prominent characters, are seen looking out for the bottle of powder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik Gowda: Kannada cinema lacking in consistency

Nagabhushana, Anirudh Acharya, Ravishankar Gowda, Chu Khoy Sheng, Bharath GB and Huli Karthik are the actors in the movie. This is TVF’s first feature film. Advaitha Gurumurthy has done the cinematography while the story is written by Deepak Venkatesan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:‘Martin’ trailer: Dhruva Sarja’s film promises an action extravaganza

Trilok Trivikrama has written the dialogues while N Hari Krishna and Gautam Pallakki are the editors. Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam from KRG Studios and Arunabh Kumar from TVF Motion Pictures are the producers. Presented by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Powder will release in theatres on August 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US