GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Powder’ trailer: Diganth starrer promises a good mix of fun and chaos

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, ‘Powder’ starring Diganth and Dhanya Ramkumar, hits the screens on August 23

Published - August 07, 2024 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diganth in ‘Powder’.

Diganth in ‘Powder’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The makers of Powderhave released the film’s trailer. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the film is produced by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures.

Charan Raj on composing hit tracks in ‘SSE’ and ‘Bheema’: My songs must surprise people

Powder stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar and Sharmiela Mandre in lead roles. The trailer promises a comedy drama with a good mix of fun and chaos.

Diganth’s character is seen interested in Dhanya’s character but he also seems to be smitten by another woman, essayed by Sharmiela. The lead couple (Dhanya and Diganth) possess a container of ‘talcum powder’ (drugs) which could be worth Rs 400 crore. Rangayana Raghu and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, who play two other prominent characters, are seen looking out for the bottle of powder.

Karthik Gowda: Kannada cinema lacking in consistency

Nagabhushana, Anirudh Acharya, Ravishankar Gowda, Chu Khoy Sheng, Bharath GB and Huli Karthik are the actors in the movie. This is TVF’s first feature film. Advaitha Gurumurthy has done the cinematography while the story is written by Deepak Venkatesan.

ALSO READ:‘Martin’ trailer: Dhruva Sarja’s film promises an action extravaganza

Trilok Trivikrama has written the dialogues while N Hari Krishna and Gautam Pallakki are the editors. Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam from KRG Studios and Arunabh Kumar from TVF Motion Pictures are the producers. Presented by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Powder will release in theatres on August 23.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.