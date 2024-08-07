‘Powder’ trailer: Diganth starrer promises a good mix of fun and chaos

The makers of Powderhave released the film’s trailer. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the film is produced by KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures.

Powder stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar and Sharmiela Mandre in lead roles. The trailer promises a comedy drama with a good mix of fun and chaos.

Diganth’s character is seen interested in Dhanya’s character but he also seems to be smitten by another woman, essayed by Sharmiela. The lead couple (Dhanya and Diganth) possess a container of ‘talcum powder’ (drugs) which could be worth Rs 400 crore. Rangayana Raghu and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, who play two other prominent characters, are seen looking out for the bottle of powder.

Nagabhushana, Anirudh Acharya, Ravishankar Gowda, Chu Khoy Sheng, Bharath GB and Huli Karthik are the actors in the movie. This is TVF’s first feature film. Advaitha Gurumurthy has done the cinematography while the story is written by Deepak Venkatesan.

ALSO READ:‘Martin’ trailer: Dhruva Sarja’s film promises an action extravaganza

Trilok Trivikrama has written the dialogues while N Hari Krishna and Gautam Pallakki are the editors. Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, and Vijay Subramaniam from KRG Studios and Arunabh Kumar from TVF Motion Pictures are the producers. Presented by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Powder will release in theatres on August 23.