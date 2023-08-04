ADVERTISEMENT

Poster of ‘Raktabeej’, based on 2014 Burdwan blast, out

August 04, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

‘Raktabeej’, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, is based on the Burdwan blast that shook Bengal in 2014

The Hindu Bureau

‘Raktabeej’ poster | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The motion poster of Raktabeej, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, is out. Touted to be a thriller, the film inspired by the Burdwan blast in 2014, which shook Bengal and also the nation.

“The film is about the homecoming of a man, who holds an important portfolio, and how an accidental blast in a firecracker unit unveils a bigger threat to his life,” reads the film’s official description.

Padma Bhushan recipient Victor Banerjee is playing the lead in the film, which also stars Anasua Majumdar, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Kanchan Mallick, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Satyam Bhattacharya, Debasish Mondal, Devlina Kumar and others.

Raktabeej is a film set in the backdrop of Durga Puja and therefore, Nandita and I decided to release the film in Puja. This is our first directorial to release in Puja and we are supremely excited,” said Shiboprosad.

