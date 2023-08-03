ADVERTISEMENT

Post-mortem report confirms art director Nitin Desai died due to hanging

August 03, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Desai was found dead on the premises of his N.D. Studios at Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday morning

PTI

Bollywood art director Nitin Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on August 2, 2023. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The post-mortem report of the body of acclaimed art director Nitin Desai has confirmed that he died due to hanging, an official said on Thursday (August 3).

A post-mortem was conducted on his body by a team of four doctors at the State-run J.J. hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night, he said.

As per the post-mortem report, the death was due to hanging, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad superintendent of police.

The body has been kept at the J.J. hospital and it will be handed over to Desai’s family on Friday (August 4), he said.

Desai’s last rites will be performed at N.D. studios on Friday, he said.

