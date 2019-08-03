‘Porinju Mariyam Jose’ trailer a big hit on YouTube

Within a matter of few hours, the trailer of Porinju Mariyam Jose has topped the chart of trending Malayalam videos on YouTube. It continues to hold the number one slot, with more than six lakh views (nearly double the number of the second-placed video) at the time of filing this report.

The film, helmed by veteran director Joshiy, stars Joju George, Chemban Jose and Nyla Usha in the lead roles. It will reach cinemas on August 15.

It is the first film in four years for Joshiy, who has directed some of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema like New Delhi, Pathram, Nirakkoottu, Lelam and Run Baby Run. He is one of the few directors from the older generation who have been able to keep pace with the fast changing trends of Malayalam cinema —the trailer of Porinju Mariam Jose also suggests as much.

Joshiy was glad to find the trailer trending on YouTube. “The trailer has come out rather well; it is a good job done by editor Don Max,” he told The Hindu. “The trailer has truly captured the spirit of the film.”

Set in Thrissur —the slang in the trailer is a dead giveaway — Porinju Mariam Jose, is about a Christian church and the people associated with it. “The festivals (perunnal) at the Church play a major part in the story,” says Joshiy. “There will be plenty of action and drama in the film.”