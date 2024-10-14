ADVERTISEMENT

‘Porattu Naadakam’ trailer: Saiju Kurup promises a fun satire with a social commentary

Published - October 14, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Directed by Noushad Saffron, the film is set to release in theatres on October 18

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Porattu Naadakam’ | Photo Credit: 123Musix/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama, Porattu Naadakam, starring Saiju Kurup, was released by the makers today. Written by Suneesh Vaaranadu and directed by Noushad Saffron, the film is set to release in theatres on October 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins with a voice-over from the point of view of a cow. We are then introduced to Light And Sound Abu (Saiju) as well as the many colourful characters in his world, in Gopalapura, a town on the border of Kerala and Karnataka. The trailer promises a fun satire with a subtle social commentary

‘Jai Mahendran’ series review: Saiju Kurup and Rahul Riji Nair shine in this light-hearted series

Porattu Naadakam also features Dharmajan Bolgatty, Rahul Madhav, Nirmal Palazhi, Sunil Sugadha, Shukur Vakeel, Ramesh Pisharody, Rajesh Azhikkodan, Babu Annur, Aishwarya Mithun, Jijina Radhakrishnan, Chithra Nair, Chithra Shenoy, and Geethi Sangeetha.

With music scored by Rahul Raj, the film has cinematography by Noushad Shereef and editing by Rajesh Rajenndrran. The film is produced by Vijayan Pallikkara under the banner of Pallikkara Films.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Bharathanatyam’ movie review: A mildly humorous affair that does not hit any highs
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US