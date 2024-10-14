GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Porattu Naadakam’ trailer: Saiju Kurup promises a fun satire with a social commentary

Directed by Noushad Saffron, the film is set to release in theatres on October 18

Published - October 14, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Porattu Naadakam’

A still from ‘Porattu Naadakam’ | Photo Credit: 123Musix/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam comedy-drama, Porattu Naadakam, starring Saiju Kurup, was released by the makers today. Written by Suneesh Vaaranadu and directed by Noushad Saffron, the film is set to release in theatres on October 18.

The trailer begins with a voice-over from the point of view of a cow. We are then introduced to Light And Sound Abu (Saiju) as well as the many colourful characters in his world, in Gopalapura, a town on the border of Kerala and Karnataka. The trailer promises a fun satire with a subtle social commentary

‘Jai Mahendran’ series review: Saiju Kurup and Rahul Riji Nair shine in this light-hearted series

Porattu Naadakam also features Dharmajan Bolgatty, Rahul Madhav, Nirmal Palazhi, Sunil Sugadha, Shukur Vakeel, Ramesh Pisharody, Rajesh Azhikkodan, Babu Annur, Aishwarya Mithun, Jijina Radhakrishnan, Chithra Nair, Chithra Shenoy, and Geethi Sangeetha.

With music scored by Rahul Raj, the film has cinematography by Noushad Shereef and editing by Rajesh Rajenndrran. The film is produced by Vijayan Pallikkara under the banner of Pallikkara Films.

‘Bharathanatyam’ movie review: A mildly humorous affair that does not hit any highs

