‘Por Thozhil’ trailer: Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan go serial-killer hunting

May 30, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated June 01, 2023 04:57 pm IST

We had previously reported that Ashok Selvan is teaming up with Sarath Kumar for a film titled Por Thozhil. The film’s trailer has been released by AR Rahman.

Also starring Nikhila Vimal, Por Thozhil features the two male leads as cops who have to team up to stop a serial killer. Directed by Vignesh Raja, who also wrote the script with Alferd Prakash, the film has James Bejoy scoring the music.

Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mukesh R. Mehta, C.V. Sarathi, Poonam Mehra and Sandeep Mehra have served as producers in the film. Produced by Applause Entertainment fPor Thozhil is slated to release on June 9.

