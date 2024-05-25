GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Popular Malayalam director T S Suresh Babu set for a comeback with ‘DNA’

Malayalam director T S Suresh Babu returns with a thriller starring Ashkar Saudan, and the film is set for a release in June

Published - May 25, 2024 05:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘DNA’.

The poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘DNA’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Popular Malayalam director T.S. Suresh Babu, known movies such as Kottayam Kunjachan, Kizhakkan Pathros, Prayikkara Papan, Kanyakumari Express, Uppukandam Brothers, Manyanyam, Stanley Sivadas, and Palayam, is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema.

DNA, Suresh’s latest project, features young actor Ashkar Saudan in the lead role. Produced by KV Abdul Nazar under the banner Benzi Productions, DNA will hit the screens on June 14. Suresh’s last movie was Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action in 2011.

Scripted by A.K. Santhosh, the film is touted to be an investigative thriller laced with action sequences. Apart from Ashkar, the film stars Babu Antony, Raai Laxmi, Hannah Reji Koshy, Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Irshad and others.

Ravichandran is the cinematographer while John Kutty is the editor. Sarath is the music composer. DNA isdistributed by Century Films.

