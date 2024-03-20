‘Popeye the Sailor Man’ set to return in upcoming live-action adaptation

March 20, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Popeye the Sailor Man, the spinach-loving icon of comic strips fame, is set to make a triumphant return to the big screen in a new live-action film. Chernin Entertainment and King Features are spearheading the project, currently in development with screenwriter Michael Caleo (known for his work on Sexy Beast, The Family and The Sopranos) onboard.

This marks the first live-action adaptation of Popeye since Robin Williams donned the iconic sailor’s hat in the 1980 film. Directed by Robert Altman and starring Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl, the film initially faced criticism but has since gained a cult following and critical reappraisal, proving Popeye’s enduring appeal.

Celebrating his 95th anniversary this year, Popeye’s legacy extends beyond the comics, with animated features and a mass merchandising empire. Recent years have seen Popeye’s influence in fashion and even canned goods, where his likeness graces McCall Farms spinach products.

The announcement of a new live-action film has sparked excitement among fans, some of whom have already created fictional trailers envisioning Popeye as a rugged warrior akin to Dwayne Johnson.