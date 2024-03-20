GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Popeye the Sailor Man’ set to return in upcoming live-action adaptation

The film marks the first live-action adaptation since Robim Williams’ 1980 film

March 20, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Popeye the Sailor Man

Popeye the Sailor Man | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Popeye the Sailor Man, the spinach-loving icon of comic strips fame, is set to make a triumphant return to the big screen in a new live-action film. Chernin Entertainment and King Features are spearheading the project, currently in development with screenwriter Michael Caleo (known for his work on Sexy Beast, The Family and The Sopranos) onboard.

This marks the first live-action adaptation of Popeye since Robin Williams donned the iconic sailor’s hat in the 1980 film. Directed by Robert Altman and starring Shelley Duvall as Olive Oyl, the film initially faced criticism but has since gained a cult following and critical reappraisal, proving Popeye’s enduring appeal.

Celebrating his 95th anniversary this year, Popeye’s legacy extends beyond the comics, with animated features and a mass merchandising empire. Recent years have seen Popeye’s influence in fashion and even canned goods, where his likeness graces McCall Farms spinach products.

The announcement of a new live-action film has sparked excitement among fans, some of whom have already created fictional trailers envisioning Popeye as a rugged warrior akin to Dwayne Johnson.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.