Cinema has changed so much from what it was, says Poornima on her comeback in 'Virus'

Poornima Indrajith will be back on the big screen after a hiatus of 18 years with Aashiq Abu’s Virus. She, however, does not want to call it a “comeback”. Though she has not been in cinema, Poornima has been on the small screen, anchoring and performing, so she says she never felt the gap. “Now, I just feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Virus, which is based on the 2018 Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode, tells the story of the people who came face-to-face with fear, helplessness and death. It also portrays the extraordinary courage of ordinary hospital staff, who put the patients lives before their own. “It is an honour to be a part of a film such as this, which pays homage to real life heroes. It pays tribute to all the people who fought panic and death,” says Poornima, who plays Dr Smriti, an official of the District Health Services.

“I have always wanted to come back to cinema and I have always felt I would. I was glad to learn that Aashiq had thought of me for the role... that he thought I could handle it.” However, she is anxious to see herself on the big screen again. “I have almost forgotten how it feels.”

Cinema has changed so much from what it was, she says. The last Malayalam film she acted in was Meghamalhar. “It is beautiful to be a part of films right now. There’s a lot of freshness in the ideas and it seems more like a team effort.”

Poornima started her career as a dancer, who won a Central Government scholarship to learn Mohiniyattam. She dabbled in modelling, and then entered the television, where she acted in a number of Malayalam and Tamil serials. Later, she moved to anchoring and films gradually happened. After her marriage to actor Indrajith, she took a break, and explored other interests. In 2013, she launched her fashion label, Pranaah, which specialises in bridal couture.

“I just feel very happy now. In every new thing I have done, I feel I have learnt a lot. I value the knowledge and experience I have got and the person they have made me.” Poornima is an active member of Anbodu Kochi, a social media collective formed to help the victims of the 2015 Chennai floods. She sees volunteering as a part of her personality. “It is about my priorities as a person.”

Even as she was exploring new arenas, cinema and dance have always been close to her. “I started dancing when I was around four years old. And since then, I have loved the person in me who loves to emote. I am an artist who is trying to communicate.”

Poornima is also acting in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, a period political drama. “It is a challenging space to be in, there have been physical and emotional changes I have had to make for the role.”

Husband Indrajith too is acting in both Virus and Thuramukham, but there are no combination scenes. “I would love to share screen space with him. I really look up to him as an actor.”