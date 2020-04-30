Poornima Bhagyaraj’s tinsel journey continues, on both silver and small screens

Potential women actors often choose to step away from the arc lights in favour of a quiet married life. Poornima Jayaram is one of them. A bright start and several memorable films in multiple languages later, she receded to the background after marrying leading director-actor K. Bhagyaraj. But she has kept herself busy, apart from playing the pivotal role in a close-knit family. Of late, her presence is noticed in both cinema and television. So what are her plans for the future and has the lockdown come as an unexpected roadblock? Excerpts from a chat with the actor.

Let’s begin at the beginning in the 1980s, when you were one of the busiest heroines...

Yes, I was busy with films till my marriage. Manjil Virinja Pookkal (Malayalam, 1980) was my first film. I went on to act in 40 Malayalam films, one each in Telugu and Bhojpuri, half-a dozen in Hindi. Majority of my films are in Tamil and Malayalam. In all about 70. Marriage changed everything and my focus was family and the outfit designing company, which I had started. I made a comeback a couple of years ago with Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. Now I’m doing both cinema and television. I made my small screen debut with ‘Kanmani’ (Sun TV). ‘Suriya Vamsam’ for Zee Tamil is another serial but now the Lockdown has interrupted shooting.

With ‘Manjil Virinja’ team

How do you spend the time now?

I’m using the leisure to learn a new language (Telugu) and brushing up what I already know — Malayalam and Marathi. And cuisine. I’m honing my culinary skills. Soon I’ll be ready to cook a feast. Just give me a couple of hours notice. After the lockdown, of course (laughs).

What are the changes you see now in the film industry?

Well, in both cinema and TV, those at the helm are well-equipped with knowledge. And they are quick, with an eye on the deadline. When I entered the scene, way back in 1980, I was a novice and learnt the ropes rather slowly. Today’s artistes seem to know everything — from script to camera angle, they are well informed, thanks to technology. The internet and online apps teach you everything.

With ‘Kanmani’ team

An unforgettable moment in your life...

My marriage. Both of us went to invite the great MGR. He promised to be there ahead of the Muhurtham. He kept his word. Also the legend Sivaji Ganesan was present. They gave the mangal sutra to my husband and he tied the knot. We have preserved that photograph. When Shantanu got married, we wanted Vijay to do the courtesy and he obliged. What is more, he came again for the evening reception, accompanying his wife, who couldn’t attend the Muhurtham.

What would be your choice — three best films of yours and Bhagyaraj?

Well, I only accepted roles when I liked them. So all of them are my favourites. Manjil Virinja Pookkal, however, is special. For several reasons. It was the first film — not only for me but for Mohanlal, director Fazil and music director Jerry Amaldev. For actor Shankar it was his first Malayalam film.

The best part is we all got the Kerala State best performance award in the respective category. The film was a mega success at the box office with a 200-day run. That all those I mentioned went on to become big stars is a different story. The second film I like to mention is Darling Darling Darling, in which both Bhagyaraj and myself played lead roles before our marriage. As the list is too long, I’ll restrict myself to one each in Malayalam and Tamil — Olangal and Payanangal Mudivathillai. Regarding my husband’s films, my choice would be Andha 7 Natkal, Idhu Namma Aalu and Vettiya Madichu Kattu.

The couple with MGR and Sivaji

How active is your company, ‘Poornima Stores.’ Incidentally, it sounds like that of a serial...

(Laughs) My company was born 20 years ago, long before the serials. I wanted to use my designing talent and clients were women, whom I knew. I was very busy with this work all these years and have slowed down now because of acting commitments.