Poorna Jagannathan joins cast of HBO series ‘Lanterns’

Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan has joined the cast of HBO’s drama series Lanterns.

Based on the Green Lantern DC comic, the show hails from Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Jagannathan, known for starring in critically-acclaimed shows such as The Night Of and Never Have I Ever, will feature alongside previously announced cast members Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald and Garret Dillahunt.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Jagannathan will have a recurring role as Zoe, who is effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her.

The eight-episode series is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Mundy, who serves as showrunner, Lindelof and King are co-writing and executive producing the series.

Jagannathan was most recently seen in the Apple movie Wolfs. Directed by Jon Watts, the film starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

