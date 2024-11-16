 />
Poorna Jagannathan joins cast of HBO series ‘Lanterns’

Jagannathan will have a recurring role as Zoe in the DC Comics adaptation, featuring alongside previously announced cast members Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald and Garret Dillahunt

Updated - November 16, 2024 04:26 pm IST

PTI
Poorna Jagannathan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Poorna Jagannathan attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California | Photo Credit: AMY SUSSMAN

Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan has joined the cast of HBO’s drama series Lanterns.

Based on the Green Lantern DC comic, the show hails from Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Jagannathan, known for starring in critically-acclaimed shows such as The Night Of and Never Have I Ever, will feature alongside previously announced cast members Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald and Garret Dillahunt.

‘Wolfs’ movie review: George Clooney and Brad Pitt turn up the charm for this smooth operation

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Jagannathan will have a recurring role as Zoe, who is effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her.

The eight-episode series is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Poorna Jagannathan: Finding agency in Hollywood

Mundy, who serves as showrunner, Lindelof and King are co-writing and executive producing the series.

Jagannathan was most recently seen in the Apple movie Wolfs. Directed by Jon Watts, the film starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Published - November 16, 2024 04:25 pm IST

