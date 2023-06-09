‘Poor Things’ trailer: Emma Stone is a Frankenstein experiment in Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest

June 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Yorgos Lanthimos, known for The Favourite, The Lobster, has set his latest feature in the Victorian era.

Scripted by Tony McNamara for the screen, the movie is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. It stars Emma Stone opposite Williem Dafoe.

The official description of the movie reads, “Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The cast includes includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.