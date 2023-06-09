ADVERTISEMENT

‘Poor Things’ trailer: Emma Stone is a Frankenstein experiment in Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest

June 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The cast includes includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Poor Things’ | Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos, known for The Favourite, The Lobster, has set his latest feature in the Victorian era.

ALSO READ
Three scorching women in Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite

Scripted by Tony McNamara for the screen, the movie is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. It stars Emma Stone opposite Williem Dafoe.

The official description of the movie reads, “Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

The cast includes includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US