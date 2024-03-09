‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

People often forget Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein refers to the doctor and not the monster he created. Poor Things, the awards darling (11 noms at the Academy Awards) by the hectically talented Yorgos Lanthimos, based on Scottish author, Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel, is a reimagining of the Frankenstein story.
Poor Things
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael
Story line: An unconventional doctor brings a drowned woman back to life, but there are problems
Run time: 142 minutes
The monster is now a respected if unconventional surgeon, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) who brings a drowned woman back to life. She is called Bella (Emma Stone) and on account of her foetus’ brain being swapped with hers, has the mental age of a child; no, do not think of Kamal Hassan clowning around trying to bring Sridevi up to speed in Balu Mahendra’s Moondram Pirai.
Bella grows quickly discovering the joys of her body and masturbation along the way. Baxter chooses his student, Max McCandles, (Ramy Youssef) to record Bella’s mental development. And like all the waxy vampires in popular fiction, Bella enjoys a form of arrested development where age most definitely cannot wither her.
Max, with Baxter’s blessings, courts Bella and the happy couple are betrothed. The serpent in paradise comes in the form of feckless lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), who persuades Bella to run away with him on a grand adventure with lots of “furious jumping”, which starts in Lisbon with stops at Athens, Alexandria, Marseilles and a brothel in Paris where Bella discovers socialism, having discovered philosophy earlier.