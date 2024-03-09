‘Poor Things’ movie review: Emma Stone astounds in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wild, weird and wonderful universe

March 09, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

While Yorgos Lanthimos’ reimagining of the Frankenstein story is beautifully acted and executed, there is something gratuitous about the infantalising of Emma Stone’s character that runs counter to its purported feminist manifesto

People often forget Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein refers to the doctor and not the monster he created. Poor Things, the awards darling (11 noms at the Academy Awards) by the hectically talented Yorgos Lanthimos, based on Scottish author, Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel, is a reimagining of the Frankenstein story. Poor Things Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael Story line: An unconventional doctor brings a drowned woman back to life, but there are problems Run time: 142 minutes The monster is now a respected if unconventional surgeon, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) who brings a drowned woman back to life. She is called Bella (Emma Stone) and on account of her foetus’ brain being swapped with hers, has the mental age of a child; no, do not think of Kamal Hassan clowning around trying to bring Sridevi up to speed in Balu Mahendra’s Moondram Pirai. ALSO READ ‘Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos to helm remake of Korean fantasy comedy ‘Save the Green Planet’

Bella grows quickly discovering the joys of her body and masturbation along the way. Baxter chooses his student, Max McCandles, (Ramy Youssef) to record Bella’s mental development. And like all the waxy vampires in popular fiction, Bella enjoys a form of arrested development where age most definitely cannot wither her.

Max, with Baxter’s blessings, courts Bella and the happy couple are betrothed. The serpent in paradise comes in the form of feckless lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), who persuades Bella to run away with him on a grand adventure with lots of “furious jumping”, which starts in Lisbon with stops at Athens, Alexandria, Marseilles and a brothel in Paris where Bella discovers socialism, having discovered philosophy earlier.

The world of Poor Things is wild, weird and wonderful. Like a fever dream full of bright colours and bizarre vehicles, one is sucked into itsuniverse with no time to take a breath or wonder about things that do not quite add up. The brothel in Paris where the women seem to enjoy sex is most definitely a product of the male gaze, no? As is Bella’s discovering her sexuality. Bella flipping the penis of a corpse is just the saddest version of penis envy. The men are silly or sadists and are all out to cage the free spirit that is Bella; yet another iteration of the pixie girl albeit with the flashing eyes and floating hair of the witchy woman.