ADVERTISEMENT

‘Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos to helm remake of Korean fantasy comedy ‘Save the Green Planet’

February 20, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

The new film is expected to go on floors in the UK and New York this summer

The Hindu Bureau

Yorgos Lanthimos | Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer

ALSO READ
Venice Film Festival | Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things’ gets 10-minute standing ovation

Director Yorgos Lanthimos ofPoor Things fame is reuniting with the hit film’s production banner Element Pictures for the remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet.

According to an article in Variety, the new film is expected to go on floors in the UK and New York this summer. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe at Element Pictures will produce the movie alongside Ari Aster’s Square Peg and CJ ENM, and the film will mark Lanthimos’ sixth collaboration with the production house.

ALSO READ
Emma Stone on her latest film: 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity

The film, according to Variety, is said to be “an eccentric black comedy involving a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes to be part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits ensues between the captor, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective.”

The original South Korean film, made in 2003, was directed by Jang Joon-hwan and became a huge hit. Meanwhile, Lanthimos, whose Poor Things is nominated for 11 Oscars and just won five BAFTAs, is awaiting the release of Kinds of Kindness. The film, which is in the post-production stage, stars Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US