‘Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos to helm remake of Korean fantasy comedy ‘Save the Green Planet’

February 20, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Director Yorgos Lanthimos ofPoor Things fame is reuniting with the hit film’s production banner Element Pictures for the remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet.

According to an article in Variety, the new film is expected to go on floors in the UK and New York this summer. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe at Element Pictures will produce the movie alongside Ari Aster’s Square Peg and CJ ENM, and the film will mark Lanthimos’ sixth collaboration with the production house.

The film, according to Variety, is said to be “an eccentric black comedy involving a disillusioned young man who captures and tortures a businessman whom he believes to be part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits ensues between the captor, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective.”

The original South Korean film, made in 2003, was directed by Jang Joon-hwan and became a huge hit. Meanwhile, Lanthimos, whose Poor Things is nominated for 11 Oscars and just won five BAFTAs, is awaiting the release of Kinds of Kindness. The film, which is in the post-production stage, stars Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe and Joe Alwyn.

