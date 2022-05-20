Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma to make debut alongside Rajveer Deol

The movie also marks acting debut of Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma has been roped in to feature in filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya's upcoming production, the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as a coming-of-age love story, the Rajshri Productions movie

Paloma's casting was announced by the banner on its official Twitter page.

“Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri's next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins! #PalomaThakeriaDhillon #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya #SoorajBarjatya @poonamdhillon #AshokThakeria #AnmolThakeriaDhillon,” the tweet read.

The film is the maiden directorial venture of Avish Barjatya, son of Sooraj R Barjatya.