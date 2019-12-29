Resul Pookutty to produce film on runaway children

Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty on Saturday said he was planning to produce a film on runaway children in India.

He said here that the script is being written by a noted scriptwriter from Kerala, after which the film’s shoot will be planned. It will be ready by next year

Pukootty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire in 2009, was here to attend a programme organised by the Samatol Foundation, an NGO working for the uplift and rehabilitation of runaway children.

“I was inspired and moved by a book titled Runaway Children written by S. Hariharan. I decided to make a film on the lives of the children who run away from their homes for different reasons.... I am going to produce this film,” he said.

The script is currently being written by Kiran Prabhakar, a noted scriptwriter from Kerala, he said.

“The script should be ready by next month, after which we will plan the shooting. The film will be shot at different locations, including Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and will be ready next year,” he said.

Pookutty said society should be blamed for the incidents in which children run away from their homes.

“It is not the children but society and parents who are responsible. We create such situations that children even go to the extent of leaving their homes. One should examine the reason behind such incidents and the problem should be addressed,” he added.