Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Deva’ co-starring Shahid Kapoor

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller film is slated for release in October this year

Published - July 10, 2024 12:07 pm IST

PTI
Pooja Hegde waving at fans on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala (slush track buffalo race) at the Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru on November 26, 2023.

Pooja Hegde waving at fans on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala (slush track buffalo race) at the Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Actor Pooja Hegde has completed filming for her upcoming movie Deva. Also starring Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, has directed Deva.

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ gets a new release date

Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films shared the news of the film wrap on Instagram. The banner is producing the movie in collaboration with Zee Studios.

"And #ThatsAWrap on #DEVA! A thrilling action-packed adventure coming your way real soon!" the post read.

According to the makers, Deva follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Pan-India cinema trends to expect in 2024: Usage of AI, robust box office, new experiments, and more

Apart from Deva, Pooja will also star with Suriya in his 44th film and in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's Sanki.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

