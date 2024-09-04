GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pooja Hegde wraps shoot of action thriller ‘Deva’

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Film, the movie is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews

Published - September 04, 2024 03:56 pm IST

PTI
Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor, and Rosshan Andrrews

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor, and Rosshan Andrrews | Photo Credit: @ZeeStudios_/X

Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Deva, headlined by Shahid Kapoor. Billed as a power-packed action thriller, the movie is directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews of Udayananu Tharam and Notebook fame.

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to release in theatres in February 2025

Hegde, known for films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Most Eligible Bachelor and Beast, shared the news in a post on her Instagram Stories. The actor posted a photo of a handwritten message she received from the team, complimenting Hegde for her performance and dedication towards the film.

In the upcoming movie, Hegde plays a determined journalist, while Kapoor takes on the role of a rebellious police officer embroiled in a high-profile case that unveils a tangled web of deceit and betrayal.

Deva is produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

‘Suriya 44’: Pooja Hegde, Jayaram and Joju George join Suriya’s next with Karthik Subbaraj

Hegde has two other films in the pipeline — Surya 44 with Tamil superstar Suriya and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s home production film Sanki.

