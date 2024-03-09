Pooja Hegde to star alongside Ahan Shetty in ‘Sanki’

March 09, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are coming together for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's upcoming production "Sanki", the makers said on Saturday.

The film will be directed by Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah, and written by Rajat Arora. It will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

The production house made the announcement on its official X page.

"The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you. Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala," the banner said in the post.

While Shetty was last seen in his 2021 debut "Tadap", Hegde's most recent big-screen appearance was "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" (2023).