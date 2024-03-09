GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pooja Hegde to star alongside Ahan Shetty in ‘Sanki’

The film will be directed by Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah, and written by Rajat Arora

March 09, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

PTI
Actor Pooja Hegde

Actor Pooja Hegde | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Actors Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde are coming together for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's upcoming production "Sanki", the makers said on Saturday.

The film will be directed by Adnan A Shaikh and Yasir Jah, and written by Rajat Arora. It will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

Pooja Hegde, the nerd who’s the architect of her own happiness

The production house made the announcement on its official X page.

"The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you. Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala," the banner said in the post.

While Shetty was last seen in his 2021 debut "Tadap", Hegde's most recent big-screen appearance was "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" (2023).

