Pooja Hegde reunites with Vijay for H Vinoth’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

The film will also star Bobby Deol who will soon be making his Tamil debut with the Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’

Updated - October 02, 2024 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay and Pooja Hegde

Vijay and Pooja Hegde | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vijay is teaming up with filmmaker H Vinoth for his next film, which will be his last outing before he gets into full-time politics. Now, the makers of the film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, have announced that Pooja Hegde has joined the cast of the film.

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol on board Vijay’s final outing, helmed by H Vinoth

The production banner backing the film, the Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, took to their official X account to announce the news. The film will mark their reunion after Beast. Just yesterday, the makers announced that the upcoming film will also star Bobby Deol who will soon be making his Tamil debut with the Suriya-starrer Kanguva.

Thalapathy 69, likely to be a political drama, will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. This is Anirudh’s fifth collaboration with Vijay after KaththiMasterBeast, and Leo.

Thalapathy 69 is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. The film is set to hit the screens on October 2025.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ movie review: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’ chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

Earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay’s latest film, GOAT/The Greatest of All Timeis currently running in theatres. Released on September 5 and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action drama is the highest grossing Tamil film of 2024 so far, as per the production house AGS Entertainment. 

Published - October 02, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

