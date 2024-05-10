Pooja Bhatt joins Suniel Shetty in Lionsgate India's untitled project

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will feature alongside Suniel Shetty in an upcoming project from studio Lionsgate India. Bhatt, the star of many hit films from the 1990s such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Sir and Zakhm, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.

Last week, Shetty had teased that he is partnering with the studio for an "explosive thriller" project. It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series. Bhatt and Shetty had famously starred in JP Dutta's war film Border in 1997, though they didn't share the screen space.

In a statement, Bhatt teased that the project will feature in a "new avatar". “I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes. Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can’t wait for audiences to see this new avatar," the actor said.

Bhatt was most recently seen in Prime Video's coming-of-age drama series Big Girls Don't Cry.

