Set in the high stakes world of banking and finance, Bombay Begums follows Rani (Pooja Bhatt), Fatima (Shahana Goswami), Ayesha (Plabita Borthakur), Lily (Amruta Subhash) and Shai (Aadhya Anand), whose circumstances are different but whose lives are interconnected.
As in her earlier work, director Alankrita Srivastava — whose filmography includes Turning 30, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare — has trained her lens to examine the ‘complex inner lives of women’.
The filmmaker joins Bhatt in a conversation with The Hindu Weekend about Netflix India’s latest offering.
Watch | Pooja Bhatt and Alankrita Srivastava talk about ‘Bombay Begums’
In conversation with Pooja Bhatt and Alankrita Srivastava on 'Bombay Begums'
Set in the high stakes world of banking and finance, Bombay Begums follows Rani (Pooja Bhatt), Fatima (Shahana Goswami), Ayesha (Plabita Borthakur), Lily (Amruta Subhash) and Shai (Aadhya Anand), whose circumstances are different but whose lives are interconnected.
Next Story