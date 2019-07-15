Pooja Batra confirms marriage with Nawab Shah

Bollywood and south Indian actor Pooja Batra has confirmed her marriage with actor Nawab Shah.

Pooja, who is known for her roles in the nineties hits such as Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Nayak and Virasat, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of her wedding with Nawab.

She also acted in Tamil films like Oruvan and Malayalam films like Chandralekha.

Nawab Shah has appeared in Hindi films like Don 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai, and also has a role in the upcoming Rajinikanth film Darbar.

The former Miss India International also shared a photograph and captioned it: “With friends like Family at the... Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon.”

Social media is also abuzz with several pictures from their private wedding ceremony as well as what seems to be a quick honeymoon.

Nawab also shared an image of himself along with Pooja and a friend. He captioned it: “Thank you Arjun for this amazing evening. Lots of love to you.”

The two keep updating social media about each other.

Pooja was previously married to an NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia, from 2002 to 2011.