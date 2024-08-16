‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ bags four National Awards; Nithya Menen shares Best Actor (Female) for ‘Thiruchitrabalam’

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - I, featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, among others, won in the categories of Best Tamil Film, Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction for Background Score and Best Sound Design at the 70th National Film Awards on Friday.

Cinematographer Ravi Varman, composer A.R. Rahman and sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi won the award for Best Cinematography, Best Music Director for Background Score and Best Sound Design for Ponniyin Selvan - I, released in September 2022.

Nithya Menen shared the Best Actor (Female) award, for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, with Manasi Parekh (Kutch Express).

Dance choreographers Jani Master and Satish Krishnan won the award for Best Choreography for the song, ‘Megham Karukaatha’, in Thiruchitrambalam, which also stars Dhanush.

