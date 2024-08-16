GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ bags four National Awards; Nithya Menen shares Best Actor (Female) for ‘Thiruchitrambalam’

Tamil cinema scored big at the 70th National Film Awards announced by the I&B Ministry

Updated - August 17, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ won in the categories of Best Tamil Film, Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction for Background Score and Best Sound Design at the National Film Awards.

‘Ponniyin Selvan - I’ won in the categories of Best Tamil Film, Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction for Background Score and Best Sound Design at the National Film Awards.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan - I, featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi Sivakumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, among others, won in the categories of Best Tamil Film, Best Cinematography, Best Music Direction for Background Score and Best Sound Design at the 70th National Film Awards on Friday.

Mani Ratnam interview: Doing pan-Indian films is not a trap, but a choice

Cinematographer Ravi Varman, composer A.R. Rahman and sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi won the award for Best Cinematography, Best Music Director for Background Score and Best Sound Design for Ponniyin Selvan - I, released in September 2022.

Nithya Menen shared the Best Actor (Female) award, for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, with Manasi Parekh (Kutch Express).

70th National Film Awards | Rishab Shetty wins Best Actor for ‘Kantara,’ ‘Aattam’ bags Best Feature Film

Dance choreographers Jani Master and Satish Krishnan won the award for Best Choreography for the song, ‘Megham Karukaatha’, in Thiruchitrambalam, which also stars Dhanush.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.