‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ available for early rental on Amazon Prime at ₹129 from today onwards

Mani Ratnam’s film will be available to stream for all users of Amazon Prime Video from November 4

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 16:25 IST

A still from ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ 

After offering early access movie rentals of films like K.G.F: Chapter 2, 777 Charlie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Runway 34 among others, Prime Video today announced the release of Ponniyin Selvan: 1 under their early access movie rental plan.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ movie review: Epic story gets Mani Ratnam’s royal treatment

Starting October 28, viewers can rent Mani Ratnam’s film in four languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam — with Movie Rentals on Prime Video, at ₹129.

The film will be available to stream for everyone from November 4.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The period drama narrates the tale of the Chola dynasty that delves into the power struggles of the empire which is contesting for a new leadership while Emperor Sundara Chola’s health deteriorates. Directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles.

