‘Ponman’: First look of Basil Joseph-Jothish Shankar’s film out

‘Ponman’ also stars ‘Aavesham’-fame Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Rajesh Sharma and Jaya Kurup

Published - August 19, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Ponman’

First look of ‘Ponman’

It looks like Basil Joseph is on a signing spree. The director-actor is now teaming up with Jothish Shankar for his directorial debut, Ponman. The makers of the film have released the actor’s first look from Ponman.

‘Marana Mass’: Basil Joseph’s next, produced by Tovino Thomas, goes on floors

Jothish, who made his debut as an art director with Adaminte Makan Abu in 2011, is known for working in titles like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, Pathemari, Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Bramayugam.

Said to be an adaptation of GR Indugopan’s novel Nalanchu Cheruppakar, the film is scripted by the novelist along with Minnal Murali co-writer Justin Mathew.

Ponman also stars Aavesham-fame Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Rajesh Sharma and Jaya Kurup. The rest of the cast includes Vyshnavi Kalyani, Lakshmy Sanju, Reju Sivadas, Maju Anchal, Shylaja P Ambu, K V Kadampanadan, Thankam Mohan and Midhun Venugopal.

‘Sookshmadarshini’: It’s a wrap for Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

Ponman’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, editor Nidhin Raj Arol and music director Justin Varghese. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the film is slated to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Basil, who was recently seen in Nunakkuzhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has films like Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Sookshmadarshini and Marana Massin different stages of development.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

