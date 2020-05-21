‘Ponmagal Vandhal’ trailer: Jyotika fights for justice

A murder mystery, a woman is wrongly accused of the crime but there is a knight in shining armour: in the case of Ponmagal Vandhal, it is Jyotika in a black coat arguing inside a packed courthouse. This seems to be the premise of the actor’s upcoming film, which is set to premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on May 29. The film’s trailer was uploaded to YouTube earlier today.

The trailer begins with a shot of a loud cry let out by a girl child followed by police unearthing the dead bodies of five children. Jyotika, who plays the lawyer Venba, takes the case of the person accused of the crime, ‘Psycho Jyoti’, after her father ‘Petition Pethuraj’ (K Bhagyaraj) persuades her. On the opposite side, arguing for the prosecution is R Parthiban. The film is set in Ooty. Whether or not Venba manages to prove Jyoti’s innocence by unfolding a maze of lies and deceit and by knitting together the loopholes forms the rest of the plot.

Besides Jyotika, the film’s cast includes actor-filmmakers R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen among others. “We are thrilled to partner with Amazon Prime Video for the release of Ponmagal Vandhal where viewers and fans of high quality Tamil cinema can enjoy this riveting courtroom drama, in India and around the world,” Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, co-producer and CEO of 2D Entertainment, is quoted as saying in a statement released by Amazon Prime.

Ponmagal Vandhal’s direct-to-digital release created quite the controversy in Tamil cinema with theatre owners raising the black flag against the production house 2D Entertainment, owned by actor Suriya, and going so far as to threaten boycotting films produced by the banner as well as those featuring the actor.