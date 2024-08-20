ADVERTISEMENT

‘Poltergeist’ TV series in development at Amazon MGM Studios

Published - August 20, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Potergeist TV series is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, with writers Kalinda Vazquez and Robbie Thompson on board as showrunners

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the 1982 horror hit ‘Poltergeist’. | Photo Credit: IMDB

The Poltergeist television series is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. Variety reported that Kalinda Vazquez and Robbie Thompson have joined the project as writers, showrunners and executive producers.

The show is inspired by the iconic 1982 horror film but the exact plot details are under wraps. Vazquez has worked in shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, Once Upon a Time, Fear the Walking Dead, Prison Break, and Nikita.

Thomson was associated with Supernatural as writer and co-executive producer for multiple season. He was also the creator and showrunner of The Winchesters, the prequel series of Supernatural.

The television series will be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey serving as executive producers. Spielberg wrote the story and screenplay of the original.

