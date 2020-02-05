Poll: What are your Oscar predictions for the 92nd Academy Awards?

Movies Poll: What will win the Academy Award for Best Picture? The biggest of 'em all. 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was an early front-runner, but the emergence of '1917' and 'Parasite' during awards season has made this almost a two-horse race at this point. Bong Joon-ho's satirical masterpiece is a smash hit across the globe, and would become the first foreign-language film to win in this category, but is the Academy brave enough to rewrite history this year? On the other hand, '1917' is a well-executed war epic, held afloat by genre-defining technical standards, and packed with enough heart and spirit to get it over the line for a safe win. The ceremony can't start soon enough.
