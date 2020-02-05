Poll: What are your Oscar predictions for the 92nd Academy Awards?

Finally, the end of the awards season is upon us with the Oscars, and we want to know which of the talented nominees you deem worthy of taking home the coveted golden lady. Did 1917 capture your imagination with its technical excellence, or was Bong Joon-ho's satirical masterpiece Parasite an experience you could never really recover from?

Did Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker change superhero(villain) movies for you forever, or are you rooting for Adam Driver's understated yet devastating arc in Marriage Story? Do you think this will be Scarlett Johansson's breakthrough at the Oscars or does Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland take the trophy?

Take a look at our polls below and give us a peek at your predictions before the red carpet is rolled, and the winners are declared!