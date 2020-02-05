  • The Package

Poll: What are your Oscar predictions for the 92nd Academy Awards?

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on February 9, 2020

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on February 9, 2020

Ahead of the ceremony on February 9, we invite you to vote for winners in four of the main categories

Finally, the end of the awards season is upon us with the Oscars, and we want to know which of the talented nominees you deem worthy of taking home the coveted golden lady. Did 1917 capture your imagination with its technical excellence, or was Bong Joon-ho's satirical masterpiece Parasite an experience you could never really recover from?

Did Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker change superhero(villain) movies for you forever, or are you rooting for Adam Driver's understated yet devastating arc in Marriage Story? Do you think this will be Scarlett Johansson's breakthrough at the Oscars or does Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland take the trophy?

Take a look at our polls below and give us a peek at your predictions before the red carpet is rolled, and the winners are declared!

And the Oscar goes to...
Movies Poll: What will win the Academy Award for Best Picture?
  • 9mins
And the Best Actor goes to...
Movies Poll: Who will win the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role?
  • 9mins
And the Oscar goes to...
Movies Poll: Who will win the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role?
  • 24mins
Poll: Who will win the Academy Award for Best Director?
