‘Pokkiri’ to re-release on Vijay’s 50th birthday; new teaser out

Notably, the star’s 2012 blockbuster ‘Thuppakki’ is also set to re-release on June 21 ahead of his birthday

Updated - June 16, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay in a still from ‘Pokkiri’

Vijay in a still from ‘Pokkiri’ | Photo Credit: Ayngaran/YouTube

Actor Vijay’s 2007 blockbuster Pokkiri is all set to re-release in theatres on June 21 on the occasion of the star’s 50th birthday on June 22. On Saturday, a new teaser of the Prabhu Deva-directed film was released to announce the news.

A remake of Mahesh Babu’s 2006 Telugu film, Pokkiri starred Asin as the female lead with Prakash Raj, Nassar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vadivelu, Sriman and Napoleon playing pivotal roles.

The film follows the story of a pay-for-hire thug named Thamizh (played by Vijay) who is hired by an international don Ali Bhai (Prakash Raj) to infiltrate his rival Narasimhan’s (Anandraj) gang. A riveting story full of twists and turns follows as we realise that Thamizha may not be who he claims to be.

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu wish to resurrect Vijayakant using AI in ‘G.O.A.T,’ reveals Premalatha

With music scored by Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by Kola Bhaskar. Produced by Kanagarathna Movies, Pokkiri was released in theatres on January 12, 2007, to glowing reviews and massive pitfalls in theatres, becoming one of the biggest hits in Vijay’s career.

The upcoming 50th birthday of Vijay is a special occasion for fans of the star for many reasons. Having announced his entry into politics, Vijay has said that his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (which also stars Pokkiri-maker Prabhu Deva) might be his last.

This has caused a frenzy amongst fans, with many taking up any opportunities to catch a re-release of the star’s older blockbusters. Notably, his 2004 film Ghilli was re-released earlier this year to a spectacular reception; the film remains one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

‘Ghilli’ re-release frenzy: Why Vijay and Trisha’s masala fest still works

Moreover, Pokkiri will not be the only Vijay film to get a re-release on June 21. It was announced earlier that his blockbuster 2012 film Thuppakki, directed by AR Murugadoss,will also re-release in theatres.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

