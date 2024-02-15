‘Poacher’ trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya crack down on India’s biggest ivory racket

February 15, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime series, Poacher. Directed by Richie Mehta and starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the series premieres on the platform on February 23.

The trailer begins with the news of an ivory poaching racket that vanished in the 1990s re-emerging in the forests of Kerala. An investigative team led by Nimisha and Dibyendu is assigned to crack down on what is said to be the biggest crime racket in Indian history. Based on court documents and testimonials, the series is a fictional dramatisation of events that transpired in the dense forests of Kerala and the concrete jungle of Delhi.

The series, filmed in real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi, unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English. The cast also features Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh.

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

