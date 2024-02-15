GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Poacher’ trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya crack down on India’s biggest ivory racket

Directed by Richie Mehta, the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 23

February 15, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Poacher’

A poster for ‘Poacher’

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming crime series, Poacher. Directed by Richie Mehta and starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the series premieres on the platform on February 23.

ALSO READ
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Love Storiyaan’, ‘5 Blind Dates’, ‘Young Sheldon’ S7, and more

The trailer begins with the news of an ivory poaching racket that vanished in the 1990s re-emerging in the forests of Kerala. An investigative team led by Nimisha and Dibyendu is assigned to crack down on what is said to be the biggest crime racket in Indian history. Based on court documents and testimonials, the series is a fictional dramatisation of events that transpired in the dense forests of Kerala and the concrete jungle of Delhi.

The series, filmed in real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi, unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English. The cast also features Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh.

ALSO READ
Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew to star in SonyLIV’s ‘Kan Khajura’

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.