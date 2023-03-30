HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ team, hails Oscar-winning documentary

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary

March 30, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Oscar 2023 winning documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Oscar 2023 winning documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 met the team associated with The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary that became the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards, and noted that its cinematic brilliance has drawn global attention and acclaim.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India's first win in the Documentary Short category.

Mr. Modi met some of the team members who were behind the Tamil documentary, including Gonsalves and Monga.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet and posted pictures with the team and their Oscar trophies.

The Elephant Whisperers created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Related stories

Related Topics

documentary films / short films / entertainment award / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / The Oscars

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.