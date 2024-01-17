ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Mammootty and Mohanlal attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter

January 17, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Suresh Gopi took to X to share photos from the wedding and thanked the PM for his presence

The Hindu Bureau

PM Modi at the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter | Photo Credit: @TheSureshGopi/X

The daughter of veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, Bhagya, got married to businessman Sreyas Mohan on January 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event and blessed the couple. Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Jayaram also attended the wedding.

Suresh Gopi took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share photos from the wedding and thanked the PM for his presence.

Other celebrities who attended the wedding include Biju Menon, Shaji Kailas, Dileep, Parvathy, and Kushboo.

On the work front, Suresh Gopi will next be seen in JSK alongside Anupama Parameswaran. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film also stars the actor’s younger son Madhav Suresh while the rest of the cast includes Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shoby Thilkan.

