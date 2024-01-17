PM Modi, Mammootty and Mohanlal attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter

January 17, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The daughter of veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, Bhagya, got married to businessman Sreyas Mohan on January 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event and blessed the couple. Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Jayaram also attended the wedding.

Suresh Gopi took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share photos from the wedding and thanked the PM for his presence.

At the divine Guruvayur Temple, my lovely kids tied the knot, with the esteemed presence of our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji. Kindly keep Bhagya and Sreyas in your prayers. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/UFr4EucDH3 — Suressh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) January 17, 2024

Other celebrities who attended the wedding include Biju Menon, Shaji Kailas, Dileep, Parvathy, and Kushboo.

On the work front, Suresh Gopi will next be seen in JSK alongside Anupama Parameswaran. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film also stars the actor’s younger son Madhav Suresh while the rest of the cast includes Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shoby Thilkan.