GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi, Mammootty and Mohanlal attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter

Suresh Gopi took to X to share photos from the wedding and thanked the PM for his presence

January 17, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
PM Modi at the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter

PM Modi at the wedding of Suresh Gopi’s daughter | Photo Credit: @TheSureshGopi/X

The daughter of veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, Bhagya, got married to businessman Sreyas Mohan on January 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event and blessed the couple. Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Jayaram also attended the wedding.

ALSO READ
PM Modi visits Guruvayur temple in Kerala; attends wedding of BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter 

Suresh Gopi took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share photos from the wedding and thanked the PM for his presence.

ALSO READ
Suresh Gopi to take over as film institute president

Other celebrities who attended the wedding include Biju Menon, Shaji Kailas, Dileep, Parvathy, and Kushboo.

On the work front, Suresh Gopi will next be seen in JSK alongside Anupama Parameswaran. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film also stars the actor’s younger son Madhav Suresh while the rest of the cast includes Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shoby Thilkan.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.