PM Modi lauds film ‘Sabarmati Report’, says good that truth is coming out

The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and stars Vikrant Massey among others and was released on Friday (November 15, 2024)

Updated - November 17, 2024 04:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra in a still from ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra in a still from 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to endorse the film The Sabarmati Report produced by filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor and based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express claiming 59 lives and the Godhra riots that followed in 2002 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Responding to an “X” post by @alok_bhat enumerating what he says are the merits of the film, Prime Minister Modi quote posted: “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually facts will always come out.”

Also Read | ‘The Sabarmati Report’ movie review: Vikrant Massey boards the propaganda train

The film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and stars Vikrant Massey among others and was released on Friday (November 15, 2024). It deals with the events that unfolded in Gujarat in 2002, when 59 people died when the Sabarmati Express burned in Godhra, and the communal riots that followed. Mr. Modi’s and his detractors have had differing views on what transpired and has been the subject of much controversy and legal challenges since.

Published - November 17, 2024 04:22 pm IST

