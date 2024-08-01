GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chris Evans on his return in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Playing Johnny again was a dream come true

Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm is one among several cameos Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s latest outing ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ feature

Updated - August 01, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 04:54 pm IST

ANI
Chris Evans

Chris Evans | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Spoiler alert for the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine

Actor Chris Evans shared that returning as Johnny Storm in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine is an experience that he will never forget, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s bromance works on every level

The actor took to his Instagram Story to express his appreciation for the film's cast and director for allowing him to reprise the superhero character after a 17-year hiatus. "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!" Evans wrote. "They're three of the nicest guys you'll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart."

The Ghosted star also uploaded a picture of himself standing beside three men on the Deadpool and Wolverine set. While Evans is best recognised for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before his exit from 2019's Avengers: Endgame, some fans forget he previously portrayed another superhero for many years.

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has the 6th biggest opening weekend of all time

He played Johnny Storm in the films Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). When Evans appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine with Reynolds and Jackman's characters, many were likely expecting him to play a multiverse version of Captain America. However, it is shortly discovered that he is a version of Johnny Storm, and he continues to soar into the sky as the Human Torch, surprising even Deadpool.

(L-R) Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes speak onstage during “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life” panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024

(L-R) Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes speak onstage during “Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life” panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024 | Photo Credit: MATT WINKELMEYER

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ catapults NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ back on US charts for the first time in 20 years

The Knives Out actor is one of many guest appearances throughout the movie, including Jennifer Garner reprising Elektra and Wesley Snipes returning as Blade. Channing Tatum also stars as Gambit with Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theatres.

English cinema / World cinema

