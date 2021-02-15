Minmini’s son makes debut as singer in ‘Operation Java’

Kochi:

Playback singer Minmini’s son, Alan Joy, ventures into singing with the Malayalam film Operation Java

Alan Joy is content as long as he is “doing something in music”. The 22-year-old music producer made his début as singer in director Tharun Moorthy’s recently-released film Operation Java.More interested in the technical side of how a song is made, singing was not something he seriously pursued till he landed ‘Iruvazhiye’. “I am curious to see where this goes,” he remarks.

Alan is the son of playback singer Minmini, most known for lending her voice to one of Indian cinema’s iconic songs ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’. He, however, adds that he has never felt the pressure to carry forward her legacy. “I didn’t train to be a singer nor did I come to the industry to be a singer, so I am alright,” he says. Alan has been working as composer Jakes Bejoy’s assistant for the past two years, and was assigned to produce the track ‘Iruvazhiye’.

“I recorded the dummy tracks and sang the song; the director liked it and wanted to retain it,” he says. Whilst he was hesitant, filmmaker Tharun was insistent because he liked Alan’s voice. Jakes then encouraged him to give it a shot. Joy was hesitant as the suggestion came out of the blue, but the director was insistent as he liked his voice; Bejoy also encouraged him to give the song a shot. When he was in Class X, Alan adds, he did harbour a desire to be a singer, but his interest changed down the line towards song production. He has trained in Western Classical music, taught himself the guitar and learnt keyboards.

“My father introduced me to programming software which I liked and I learnt more about it,” he says. Alan’s father, Joy Mathew, is a keyboardist/programmer. Musician Stephen Devassy, a friend of the family, encouraged Alan to take up music programming when he noticed his flair for it. Alan soon joined Devassy’s audio technology school in Chennai, Muzik Lounge School of Audio Technology, after graduating school. Till date, he has worked with composers such as Gopi Sundar, Sharreth and M Jayachandran.

Did his mother nudge him towards singing? “Nobody forced my sister, Anna Keerthana, or me to sing. But Anna is into singing, and is training to be a musician too,” he adds.

And what has Minmini made of ‘Iruvazhiye’? “She doesn’t need to say anything... a smile or a nod is enough. It speaks volumes for me. She has always supported me. She is my biggest fan as mothers tend to be,” says Alan.