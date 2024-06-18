Playback singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with “rare” sensory hearing loss

Well-known playback singer Alka Yagnik said that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. She shared the news on her Instagram account.

“To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my doctors as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack,” she posted.

Alka Yagnik, the voice behind several hit Bollywood songs, had a message for her followers. “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones,” she wrote.

The singer’s colleague and noted playback singer Sonu Nigam wished her a speedy recovery. “I knew something was not right. I’ll see you when I get back. God speed your recovery,” he commented.

Shankar Mahadevan said, “Praying for your speedy recovery Alkaji. You are going to be absolutely okay and rocking as usual. Loads of love and best wishes.” Alka Yagnik, winner of several awards, is popular for songs such as Odh li chunariya (‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’), Baazigar o baazigar (‘Baazigar’), Neend ChurayeeMeri (‘Ishq’), Agar Tum Saath Ho (‘Tamasha’) and more.