Play it again

We love anniversaries and 2017 is the 50th year of Jewel Thief, Upkar and Ram Aur Shyam. It is the 25th year of Roja, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander. And both A.R. Rahman and Madhuri Dixit will turn 50 this year.

Just outside the media eye, one other institution marks its silver jubilee. Unique and zealously committed to cinema (to Hindi film music actually), the fan club called RMIM is short for rec.music.indian.misc. It started off as a Usenet/ newsgroup in 1992 in the U.S. It is now a Google group, an online forum that has been bringing the single most significant constituent of Hindi cinema—its die-hard patrons and fans—together.

You could call it a form of social media from the days of the infancy of the Internet. Artist websites and discussion forums and fan clubs may be burgeoning online now, but RMIM is the mother of them all.

Family secrets

I got to know of RMIM a few years ago while playing antakshari on a long bus ride from Delhi to Jaipur for a cousin’s wedding, when a family secret, which I hadn’t been privy to, tumbled out of the metaphorical closet. My uncle, it transpired, has been a classmate of the well-known lyricist, Shailendra, at Kishori Raman Vidyalaya in Mathura. Families have this way of keeping some obvious things secret.

The complacency of inherited ties prevents you from plumbing deeper into your closest kith and kin. It wasn’t just me, the sprawling extended family had no clue about this major musical connect we had. However, and this is the interesting bit, some unknown members of the globally proliferating RMIM, to which his son belongs, knew all about my uncle.

It underscored, for me, the immense significance of the modest, almost invisible meeting ground of RMIM—where a common interest in film music can become a community building experience. Unlike families and real world friendships, the only tie that binds people here initially is that of the film song. Gradually, these ties transcend into more profound associations. Remarkable, especially at a times when the free availability of movies and music online has been turning them into stuff of individualised consumption rather than a community experience.

RMIM has its roots in the NRI community in the U.S. but now has participants from across the world—Holland, Fiji, Kenya, West Indies—and they are not people of Indian descent alone. Its offline, real world forums were first organised on the East and West Coasts of the U.S., and later in India as well. Prominent film personalities—playback singer Manna Dey, cinematographer V.K. Murthy, music composer Ravindra Jain, lyricist Naqsh Lyallpuri—have all been invited and honoured at these meetings. In fact, RMIM’s silver jubilee meet this weekend will be held in Bengaluru and legendary music composer, the late C. Ramachandra, will be honoured for his birth centenary that falls in January next year.

So what happens in RMIM? Lots. Though all kinds of music gets discussed, most of it has the vintage stamp. As one member points out in good humour, for some RMIMers Hindi film music doesn’t extend beyond New Theatre and K.L. Saigal. Members share rare songs, highlight uncommon works of unknown artistes, argue ardently, at times acrimoniously, over favourite songs and artistes; conduct tough, knotty quizzes on subjects like obscure music directors. It’s where the most puzzling questions on film music find an answer. It’s where cinema-related books and documentaries have found a platform.

The members have voluntarily catalogued and documented 10,000 songs and come up with a lyrics database called Internet Song Book (ISB). Commemorative collections of the works of artistes like S.N. Tripathi, Husnlal Bhagatram, Anil Biswas, Roshan, Shankar Jaikishan, O.P. Nayyar, Jaidev, Juthika Roy, Geeta Dutt, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have been brought out.

Archiving the finds

An independent jury-based RMIM Puruskar is given for music every year. There is an effort to digitise rare songs from various collectors and sharing them online. Some issues of Film Pictorial magazine (from 1944-1946) have also been digitised and put online. Significant RMIM interviews—with Anil Biswas, Gulzar, Shamshad Begum, Manna Dey—and articles and quizzes are being archived with the idea of launching a book on RMIM written by a member called Surjit Singh. The focus is on authenticity, so much so that members have repeatedly pointed out wrong information in the public domain, even if unwittingly put out by musicians themselves.

The single factor is to know, understand and share everything about filmi music. The spirit is egalitarian. Age is no bar, with the youngest member said to be 19.

It’s also a humbling zone, where you enter thinking you possibly know everything about film music but meet people infinitely more knowledgeable and committed than you. I am told that a much-respected member, who was struggling with cancer and in a barely conscious state in his last days, could still answer any question on old Hindi film songs. What more can define passion?

Namrata Joshi is Associate Editor-Cinema with The Hindu in Mumbai.