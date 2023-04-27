HamberMenu
‘Platonic’: Trailer of Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne’s Apple TV+ comedy series out

The 10-episode series is co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco

April 27, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in a still from ‘Platonic’

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in a still from ‘Platonic’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

The trailer of the upcoming 10-episode comedy series Platonic was unveiled by Apple TV+ today. Starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, the series is co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

It follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce. The half-hour comedy makes its global debut with the first three episodes on May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

The series marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Byrne who also stars in the critically hailed Apple Original series Physical, which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

