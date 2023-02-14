ADVERTISEMENT

‘Plane’ sequel ‘Ship’ in development; to be headlined by Mike Colter

February 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

‘Ship’ will follow Colter’s character Louis Gaspare after the events of ‘Plane’

The Hindu Bureau

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in a still from ‘Plane’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate Films

Gerard Butler’s adrenaline-fuelled action movie Plane opened to great reviews earlier this year. The latest is that a sequel to the film, titled Ship, is in development.

According to Deadline, the new movie will be headlined by actor Mike Colter, who played Louis Gaspare in Plane.

In Plane, Gaspare was a murder accused who found a chance to escape when the flight he was extradited in went down in the Philippines. The situation there forced him to team up with Butler’s character Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the flight’s passengers and crew. Deadline’s report states that Ship will pick up from where Gaspare’s story ended in Plane when he disappeared into the jungles of Jolo Island.

It remains unknown if Butler will return in the sequel film. The makers of the film are currently in discussions to finalise writers and directors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Plane producers MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures and G-BASE Productions will produce the sequel as well, while the first film’s director Jean-François Richet returns as an executive producer. Production is expected to begin later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US