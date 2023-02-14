‘Plane’ sequel ‘Ship’ in development; to be headlined by Mike Colter

February 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Gerard Butler’s adrenaline-fuelled action movie Plane opened to great reviews earlier this year. The latest is that a sequel to the film, titled Ship, is in development.

According to Deadline, the new movie will be headlined by actor Mike Colter, who played Louis Gaspare in Plane.

In Plane, Gaspare was a murder accused who found a chance to escape when the flight he was extradited in went down in the Philippines. The situation there forced him to team up with Butler’s character Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the flight’s passengers and crew. Deadline’s report states that Ship will pick up from where Gaspare’s story ended in Plane when he disappeared into the jungles of Jolo Island.

It remains unknown if Butler will return in the sequel film. The makers of the film are currently in discussions to finalise writers and directors.

Plane producers MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures and G-BASE Productions will produce the sequel as well, while the first film’s director Jean-François Richet returns as an executive producer. Production is expected to begin later this year.