HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Plane’ sequel ‘Ship’ in development; to be headlined by Mike Colter

‘Ship’ will follow Colter’s character Louis Gaspare after the events of ‘Plane’

February 14, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in a still from ‘Plane’

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in a still from ‘Plane’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate Films

Gerard Butler’s adrenaline-fuelled action movie Plane opened to great reviews earlier this year. The latest is that a sequel to the film, titled Ship, is in development.

According to Deadline, the new movie will be headlined by actor Mike Colter, who played Louis Gaspare in Plane.

In Plane, Gaspare was a murder accused who found a chance to escape when the flight he was extradited in went down in the Philippines. The situation there forced him to team up with Butler’s character Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the flight’s passengers and crew. Deadline’s report states that Ship will pick up from where Gaspare’s story ended in Plane when he disappeared into the jungles of Jolo Island.

It remains unknown if Butler will return in the sequel film. The makers of the film are currently in discussions to finalise writers and directors.

Plane producers MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures and G-BASE Productions will produce the sequel as well, while the first film’s director Jean-François Richet returns as an executive producer. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.