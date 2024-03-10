ADVERTISEMENT

Plagiarism accusations arise against Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ on the eve of the Oscars

March 10, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

‘Luca’ co-writer calls out uncanny similarities between his uncommissioned script and the multiple Oscar nominee

The Hindu Bureau

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers | Photo Credit: YouTube/Focus Features

Alexander Payne’s latest Oscar-nominee, The Holdovers, has found itself embroiled in controversy as accusations of plagiarism surface from Simon Stephenson, co-writer of Disney Pixar’s Luca. Stephenson alleges striking similarities between The Holdovers and his 2013 Black List spec script, Frisco.

In a detailed argument reported by Variety, Stephenson claims that the Oscar-nominated screenplay for The Holdovers mirrors his own Frisco script, suggesting that Payne likely had access to his work. While the screenplay for The Holdovers is solely credited to David Hemingson, Stephenson asserts that the narrative parallels between the two scripts are too pronounced to be coincidental.

The Holdovers follows the story of a grumpy prep school history teacher tasked with caring for a 15-year-old student, whereas Frisco revolves around a pediatric allergist who forms a bond with a terminally ill teenager during a trip to San Francisco.

Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers | Photo Credit: Focus Features

Despite reaching out to Focus Features, WGA West, and representatives for Payne, Hemingson, and himself, Stephenson has yet to receive a response. The WGA typically refrains from investigating plagiarism claims related to spec scripts, though Stephenson’s assertion has sparked some discussion within the guild.

Variety’s report includes a paper trail of emails suggesting Payne’s familiarity with Stephenson’s script before the development of The Holdovers. Additionally, a memo from Stephenson comparing the two scripts has been published, further fueling the allegations.

Payne has previously acknowledged involvement in shaping the script for The Holdovers but opted not to take a screen credit.

Ironically, one of the handful of plot points from The Holdovers that Stephenson claims varies from Frisco is a scene Paul Giamatti’s character recounting a story about plagiarism, altering the trajectory of their life — a narrative twist that now adds layers of irony to the unfolding controversy.

As the debate ensues, The Holdovers is nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the upcoming Academy Awards, facing off against Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, May December and Maestro.

The film has also secured nominations for Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Film Editing and the coveted Best Picture.

