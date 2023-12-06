HamberMenu
Pixar to release ‘Soul’, ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Luca’ in theatres

The three animated films will be accompanied by Pixar’s short films ‘Burrow’, ‘Kitbull’ and ‘For The Birds’

December 06, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘Soul’, ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Luca’

Stills from ‘Soul’, ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Luca’ | Photo Credit: Pixar

Luca, Soul and Turning Red, the three animated movies that were released on OTT platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemics are all set to be re-released in theatres, Pixar announced on Tuesday.

Jamie Foxx: inside ‘Soul’ and beyond

Peter Docter, Kemp Powers’ Soul, which won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score, premiered on Disney+ in December 2020. With music scored by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, the film featured a voice cast including Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove, and Angela Bassett. The film will now release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Turning Red, which premiered in March 2022, was directed by Domee Shi, the first-ever woman to direct a Pixar film. It told the story of a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian student who whenever she experiences intense emotions from puberty transforms into a giant red panda. Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, and James Hong voiced the characters. The film will now release in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Why Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ was a tough one for Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Docter

Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa, premiered on Disney+ in June 2021. The film tells an adorable coming-of-age story about a teen sea monster boy who transforms into a human when he steps onto land. Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, and Maya Rudolph round out the cast of the 96-minute film. Luca will now be released in theatres on March 22, 2024.

Notably, these films will be accompanied by Pixar’s short films Burrow, Kitbull and For The Birds. Meanwhile, the next Pixar film in the pipeline is Inside Out 2, coming to theaters on June 14.

